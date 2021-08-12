LOCAL ROUNDUP: Y-S athletes compete in JOs

Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.

Several Yuba-Sutter track and field athletes competed in the Junior Olympics outside of Houston, Texas, last month.

Lohgan Robinson placed 23rd out of 50 athletes in the 11-under 80-meter hurdles division. Robinson clocked a mark of 16.06 seconds.

Kaylee Quintana, of Yuba City High School, ran the 800 meters for the third time and placed 58th overall in a personal record 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

Seventy-seven total athletes competed in the event.

YC native competes in lacrosse nationals

Yuba City’s Krystalin Respicio traveled to the USA Youth Lacrosse Nationals last month Frederica, Delaware as a member of the 14-and-under girls club team.

Respicio’s squad placed 25th out of 32 teams from around the country.

Fifteen days later, Respicio made a return trip to Frederica, Delaware, with the American Select Nike California West team. Respicio was one of two goalkeepers selected from California to be part of the team and compete against regions all over the U.S.

Respicio’s squad fell short of the championship bracket.

Respicio was also a first-round goalie pick for the 2021 Under Armor, All America, Western Region Command team representing Alaska, Hawaii, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. She was the only class of 2025 female goalie that was accepted to both the Nike American Select and Under Armor All-America teams this year for the west.

Respicio started her lacrosse career at 9 years old when she was in fourth grade with Yuba Sutter Youth Boys Lacrosse. At the time there were four girls and 12 boys on the team. Respicio played primarily midfield but occasionally played the face-off position, according to a team news release.

Local baseball players named all-state

CalHiSports included several area baseball players in their all-state selections for the spring of 2021.

– Eric Lay (Colusa) was named Small Schools State Coach of the Year.

– Small Schools First Team Multi-Purpose included Kyle Giovannoni (Sutter) and Ethan Lay (Colusa).

– Small Schools First Team Infield included Emanuel Frias (Colusa).

– Small Schools Second Team Pitcher included Drew Bradbury (Colusa).

– Small Schools Second Team Infield included Landon Cooper (Sutter).