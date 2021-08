The Angels have designated Adam Eaton for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to righty James Hoyt, who has been recalled. This will be Eaton’s second time being designated for assignment this season, after being let go by the White Sox in July. The club and the outfielder had reunited in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $8M contract. Unfortunately, the lefty wasn’t able to produce enough to hold onto a roster spot with the Pale Hose, hitting .201/.298/.344 over 219 plate appearances, a wRC+ of 82.