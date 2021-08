Max Stassi left Wednesday's game early after he was hit by a pitch. Courtesy of CBS sports.com

Yuba City High product Max Stassi struck out in his first two at-bats Wednesday as Toronto took care of Los Angeles 10-2.

Stassi finished 0-2 but was hit by a pitch in his third at-bat against Toronto starter Alek Manoah. He was replaced by Kurt Suzuki at first. According to MLB.com, Stassi had an X-ray on his left forearm that came back negative.