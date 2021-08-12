Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Curiosity's Wandered The Same Giant Crater For 9 Years. It May Not Be What We Thought

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When exploring alien worlds, it's important to know exactly what you're looking at – and a fresh analysis of rock samples taken from the Gale crater on Mars suggests this ancient grit might not be the lake sediment we thought it was. According to a new study on the chemistry of the crater's sediments, the rocky deposits – picked up by the Curiosity rover over the last nine years or so – are more likely the result of airborne particles being blown into the crater, before being cemented in place by purely atmospheric conditions. The team behind the new research argues that the chemical...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crater#Planet Labs#Science Advances#Xrd#Esa Hrsc#Inverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Salon

NASA slightly improves the odds that asteroid Bennu hits Earth. Humanity will be ready regardless

If the thought of an extinction event–level asteroid hitting Earth keeps you up at night, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has relatively good news for you: the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth are higher than previously thought, but probably not high enough to lose sleep over. That's partly because we are getting better at spotting and calculating asteroid trajectories, but also because NASA is soon to test technology that could divert a threatening asteroid decades in advance of impact.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
AstronomySpace.com

Multiple supernovas may have implanted our solar system with the seeds of planets

A wave of exploding stars may have provided the conditions required to build the solar system. New research probing a nearby star-forming region examines conditions that may have been similar to those found in the early solar system to try to solve the outstanding mystery of how radioactive elements essential to planet formation arrived in the environment around the sun. The new finding concludes that such particles are common in star-forming regions, suggesting that the processes that formed the solar system are readily available throughout the galaxy.
AstronomyPhys.org

Recordings of the magnetic field from 9,000 years ago teach us about the magnetic field today

International research by Tel Aviv University, the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Rome, and the University of California San Diego uncovered findings regarding the magnetic field that prevailed in the Middle East between approximately 10,000 and 8,000 years ago. Researchers examined pottery and burnt flints from archeological sites in Jordan, on which the magnetic field during that time period was recorded. Information about the magnetic field during prehistoric times can affect our understanding of the magnetic field today, which has been showing a weakening trend that has been cause for concern among climate and environmental researchers.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Gale Crater on Mars: An Ancient Lake or Just Puddles?

All signs pointed to an ancient lakebed in Gale Crater, where the Curiosity rover has been exploring Martian geology. But a new study suggests that wind, not water, created the tell-tale rock layers. For almost two decades, NASA has been “following the water” on Mars. This is the reason Curiosity...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Radioactive New Clues to the Formation of Our Solar System From Nearby Stellar Nursery

The Ophiuchus star-forming complex offers an analog for the formation of the solar system, including the sources of elements found in primitive meteorites. A region of active star formation in the constellation Ophiuchus is giving astronomers new insights into the conditions in which our own solar system was born. In particular, a new study of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex shows how our solar system may have become enriched with short-lived radioactive elements.
AstronomyUniverse Today

The First Images and Videos from the Double Venus Flyby

Two spacecraft made historic flybys of Venus last week, and both sent back sci-fi-type views of the mysterious, cloud-shrouded planet. The Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft both used Venus for gravity assists within 33 hours of each other, capturing unique imagery and data during their encounters. Solar Orbiter, a joint...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Supernova Explosions in Dense Active Galactic Nuclear Discs

‘Type Ia’ supernovae involve an exploding white dwarf close to its Chandrasekhar mass. For this reason, type Ia supernova explosions have almost universal properties and are an excellent tool to estimate the distance to the explosion, like a cosmic distance ladder. Collapsing massive stars will form a different kind of supernova (type II) with more variable properties, but with comparable peak luminosities.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hubble Captures the Brilliant Heart of the Furnace

This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years away from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which is often referred to as Hubble’s workhorse camera, thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.
AstronomyMaui News

Comet discovered by Haleakala telescope may be visible in spring

A new comet that was discovered this summer by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope atop Haleakala may become bright enough for spectators to see as it nears Earth. The comet’s name is C/2021 O3 (PANSTARRS) and is about four times as far from the Earth as the sun. It...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA scientists play in 16 tons of simulated lunar regolith

One of the significant challenges of missions to the moon is dealing with the fine and powdery lunar regolith on the moon’s surface. NASA found during the Apollo era that the lunar regolith stuck to everything, and it was very difficult to remove. In preparation for putting humans back on the moon’s surface in the future, NASA is conducting research looking for various methods to deal with the lunar regolith.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Did the Moon Ever Have a Magnetosphere?

In a few years, NASA will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era (1969-1972). As part of the Artemis Program, the long-term goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for a “sustained program of lunar exploration.” The opportunities this will present for lunar research are profound and will likely result in new discoveries about the formation and evolution of the Moon.
AstronomyDigital Trends

There’s a slim chance asteroid Bennu will collide with Earth in 2300

The spacecraft OSIRIS-REx spent two years close to asteroid Bennu before leaving earlier this year, and now researchers have predicted there is a very small chance the asteroid, which is 500 meters wide, could collide with Earth in the future. NASA researchers have used data from this expedition to find...

Comments / 0

Community Policy