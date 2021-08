Collins (foot) has agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Gonzaga product has dealt with a slew of injuries during his NBA career, most recently re-fracturing his surgically repaired left foot in June. Collins' last appearance in an NBA game came in the Blazers' final seeding game in the Orlando bubble prior to the start of the 2020 postseason. The 23-year-old has played in just 11 games since the 2018-19 season, and at this stage it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to full-contact work.