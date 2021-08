New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 12 August that New Zealand will begin a gradual reopening to travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022. Here’s everything we know we about when Brits may be able to travel to New Zealand for tourism, and what the restrictions will be like.What are the current restrictions on travellers from the UK? The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all arrivals. Anyone entering New Zealand from the UK must quarantine in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days, submitting to Covid tests within 24 hours of arrival, on...