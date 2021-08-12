Cancel
Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest, Pitchfork and More Festivals to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test

By Gasmyne Cox
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Is Beautiful, Summerfest and Pitchfork are all music festivals that now requires attendees to either have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Life is Beautiful is a downtown Las Vegas event that has thousands of artists come play to perform for their audience and show them a good time while they spend their money there. While Summerfest is a downtown Milwaukee event that will follow the same guidelines as Lollapalooza and correlates with what Life is Beautiful does. Pitchfork follows the same road.

Miley Cyrus
Diplo
Luke Bryan
Megan Thee Stallion
Chris Stapleton
Public HealthRolling Stone

Limp Bizkit Cancel August US Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
Public HealthTacoma News Tribune

Jason Isbell requiring concertgoers to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

If you want to attend a Jason Isbell concert, the singer has some rules you’ll need to follow to gain entry. Isbell, a southern rocker and the lead of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, said Monday all guests at his concerts will be required to prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccination or show they have recently tested negative for the virus.
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Stevie Nicks cancels shows at 5 music festivals due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES >> Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has canceled appearances at five music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns. Nicks released a statement Tuesday saying these are challenging times requiring challenging decisions. She says that while she is vaccinated, she is being extremely cautious with hopes of a brighter 2022. Nicks had been...
Public Healthhotradiomaine.com

(News) Artists will Have Final Say on Covid Vaccine Rules for Concerts

Artists will have the power to make their concerts a vaccinated-only event. Live Nation will allow performers to have the final say about who they allow in their shows. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a memo, “We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”
Public HealthStereogum

AEG Presents To Require Full COVID Vaccination At Concerts & Festivals Starting In October

As the delta variant threatens the live music industry’s planned return to normalcy, artists and promoters have been instituting various policies intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at concerts and festivals. Many have adopted something similar to Jason Isbell’s policy requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the previous 48 to 72 hours. But the gargantuan promoter AEG Presents just took it a step further: Starting Oct. 1, the company’s events will require full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.
Public HealthNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Vaccine Requirements and a New Project from Dolly Parton

As hospitals started filling up again and COVID-19 cases spiked in many places in the US this week, venues and artists alike took action to make sure their events aren’t causing any further spread. Most notably in the roots music world, Jason Isbell announced his upcoming shows would require attendees to provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result. It caused the cancelation of one show, in Houston, when the venue either wouldn’t or couldn’t comply (Isbell and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion have differing accounts of the situation) and a shift in venue for another, in Fort Worth. Isbell talked to Rolling Stone about why he is taking this stand and how it has played out so far.
Public HealthEDMTunes

Live Nation Will Let Artists Set Their Own COVID Protocols

Live Nation gave a “best practices” document to artists and their teams for its events, confirming the news. Touring artists will be able to set their own COVID-19 entry protocols at shows. In other words, artists are going to decide whether or not they would require audiences to be vaccinated, to present a negative test, or both. These practices will be effective as soon as October 4th. The document was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.
Public Healthlivemusicblog.com

Phish Announces COVID Vaccine Requirement for Upcoming Shows

Phish has announced that they’re going to start requiring full proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test as a prerequisite to get into shows coming up after the Atlantic City run. The band will then take a week off after AC before heading West to play the Gorge,...
Public Healththemusicuniverse.com

Mammoth WVH cancels two shows due to positive COVID test

Mammoth WVH has canceled two concerts due to a positive COVID test within their touring entourage. Frontman Wolfgang Van Halen shared the news on social media on Friday night (Aug 13th). “Mammoth WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album's 10th Anniversary

Bon Iver has announced that they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, with two live performances at Los Angeles’ newly opened YouTube Theater. The performances at the Inglewood venue will take place Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd. Tickets go on sale...
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Chicago, ILoakpark.com

Lollapalooza or COVIDpalooza?

The first weekend of August is an exciting time in Chicago. The city is abuzz with visitors and locals alike, enjoying the musical talents that grace the Lollapalooza stages in Grant Park. After a COVID year off, the feeling had returned this year — for some. On my lunch break...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Lizzo Returns on August 13 With New Single, ‘Rumors’

After a long break, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is returning with a new single called “Rumors” on August 13, with an album presumably on the way,  although reps did not immediately respond to requests for further information. Sources tell Variety the song is “very different.” It is available for pre-order in a dizzying array of formats here. The song comes in advance of several live performances by the singer, including her stint as the first woman to ever headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As well as her September 4th appearance at Bonnaroo, Lizzo will also perform for Global Citizen Live on September 25,...

