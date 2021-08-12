Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest, Pitchfork and More Festivals to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test
Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest and Pitchfork are all music festivals that now requires attendees to either have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Life is Beautiful is a downtown Las Vegas event that has thousands of artists come play to perform for their audience and show them a good time while they spend their money there. While Summerfest is a downtown Milwaukee event that will follow the same guidelines as Lollapalooza and correlates with what Life is Beautiful does. Pitchfork follows the same road.music.mxdwn.com
