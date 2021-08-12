Life Is Beautiful, Summerfest, Pitchfork and More Festivals to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test

Artists will have the power to make their concerts a vaccinated-only event. Live Nation will allow performers to have the final say about who they allow in their shows. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a memo, “We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”