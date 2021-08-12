Decluttering decisions can simplify your life
Do you realize how many decisions you make as you declutter areas of your living spaces? Every single item you pick up is a decision. You may ask yourself questions like: Do I use this? Do I like it? Do I want to keep it? If the answer is yes, you put it back. If the answer is no, you make a decision whether to donate it, toss it, recycle it, or give it to someone you know. That is a lot of decisions for one item. Multiply that by the many items you might touch in a few hours, especially if it is small stuff like papers, and you’ve made hundreds of decisions quickly.www.thealpenanews.com
