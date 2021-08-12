Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Decluttering decisions can simplify your life

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Do you realize how many decisions you make as you declutter areas of your living spaces? Every single item you pick up is a decision. You may ask yourself questions like: Do I use this? Do I like it? Do I want to keep it? If the answer is yes, you put it back. If the answer is no, you make a decision whether to donate it, toss it, recycle it, or give it to someone you know. That is a lot of decisions for one item. Multiply that by the many items you might touch in a few hours, especially if it is small stuff like papers, and you’ve made hundreds of decisions quickly.

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutter#Decluttering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘This is a FINAL decision. Once I sign off, you cannot change your mind.’: Single mom adopts siblings out of foster care, ‘Mama’ is my most cherished role in life’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I have always followed every dream I had – mission trips, college degree, lots of traveling, ministry school, home ownership, multiple career choices. So when I worked towards the goal of becoming a foster parent, my mindset was always, I’m able to give children a temporary, safe, loving environment so that’s what I’ll do.’ I always thought adoption would present itself once I was married and intentionally wanted to start a family with my husband. (People do ask me if I can have my own kids or if that’s why I adopted. But again, I never intentionally set out to adopt. I only had it in my heart to foster).
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Change your thoughts and you will change your life?

If you were to understand that the experiences and events that you are attracting are directly related to your own thought processes would you be willing to change your thoughts?. When life isn’t going as planned, it’s easy to fall into a downward spiral, with negative thinking and feeling powerless...
Home & Gardentimestelegram.com

How to get motivated to declutter and organize

The thought of decluttering and getting organized can often send us into procrastination mode. Here are some ways to find the motivation you need to get started. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when attempting to start a project to declutter and get organized. Create a list of all the areas you want to tackle. The goal is to get all of your thoughts about what needs to be done out of your head and down on paper (or digitally). Start with smaller projects so you can check them off the list and feel that sense of accomplishment. After you’ve completed a few of the smaller projects, you’ll be motivated to tackle a big one… like the garage or the basement. The list will keep you focused. Knowing where to start is half the battle.
Home & GardenFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Decluttering your space can change the way your home feels and functions

Decluttering your space can change the way your home functions and feels. Clutter B Gone is a professional service that makes decluttering your space efficient, simple and cost effective, while also taking the stress out of gaining valuable space back. Their small and large load pickup service is convenient, fast...
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The Best Pegboards for Decluttering Your Workshop

Pegboards may not be flashy, but they serve an important function. They keep your tools and supplies in a central place where you can easily find them, as opposed to in a messy pile on your desk or the floor (where they could create a safety hazard and are also vulnerable to getting broken).
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

Declutter Strategically

Packing and moving unnecessary clutter you accumulated over the years only to throw it away once you get to your new place doesn’t make sense. Add to that equation the cost of a moving company, and it will be clear that it’s time to declutter!. And think about it —...
LifestyleUkiah Daily Journal

Striving for Imprefection: Your life story

In college, a good friend of mine introduced himself to others not with the rote “How are you,” but rather, “Hi, I’m Tom. What’s your story?” It threw me off, as it always seemed abrasive. I dismissed it as maybe some kind of “raised-in-Brooklyn thing.” Yet, I couldn’t overlook the responses he received.
FitnessPosted by
outsidemagazine

It’s Time to Simplify Your Approach to Wellness

Somewhere along the way, the path to wellness got overly complicated (and expensive!)—$8 green smoothies, weekly meal subscriptions, high-tech workout equipment. While there’s nothing wrong with those things, achieving real, functional well-being can be a simpler and more attainable process than you might think. To that end, we tapped three Hydro Flask ambassadors and wellness experts—fitness entrepreneurs Jay and Steph Rose, and mountain athlete Vasu Sojitra—for their best advice on how we can all better approach wellness.
ShoppingNBC News

How to declutter your workspace: Top-rated organizing tools

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Studies have shown that...
HealthThrive Global

How to Grow Your Inner Strength by Decluttering Your Life: 3-Part Series

Life & Personal Performance Coach, Certified Relationship Coach, Business Consultant, Author, Speaker, and co-host of the Edgy Entrepreneur Podcast. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” – Mahatma Gandhi. In Parts 1 and 2 of this series on growing your inner strength, I discussed...
MusicPosted by
SoJO 104.9

8 Easy Habits That Can Change Your Life

Of course, we all could make changes to help us have a healthier and more fulfilling life, but trying to change too much at once can be overwhelming. Sometimes when we are trying to build good habits, we bite off more than we can chew and I end up back where we started. To make it easier to stick with new habits, it is important to start slowly with little changes that are easy to incorporate into our life. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Habits such as drinking a glass of water when we wake up, writing one paragraph in a journal, or reading each day. Here are 8 habits that we can incorporate into our daily routine, one at a time.
Social Mediatimestelegram.com

Simplify Your Life: Plan ahead and get organized for college

Getting ready to go away to college can be a very stressful time. Emotions are high for students and parents. Planning ahead will make the transition easier for everyone. Here are some strategies that can help. 1.Purchase everything that is needed early. The longer you wait, the fewer choices you’ll...
Jobssandiegouniontribune.com

Now is the time to make life-changing job decisions

With the Delta strain running rampant, we all have lots of serious career decisions to make. Many of which you may not realize. I thought it would be a good idea to review some of them and let you be thinking about them. Let’s start with getting vaccinated. If you...
Great Bend Tribune

Working with the new kid on the desk

I am in trouble. Yes I am. And it’s not the first time. I have been in trouble before, so I need to take a deep breath. I just bought a new computer. The “old gal” that lived on the floor under my desk was past her prime; manifesting some hiccups, maybe entering her last gasps. She was almost 11. That’s old for a dog and for a computer! A big box standing about 16 inches high, she was about 16-18 inches deep. She took up a lot of floor space, but that was OK since she had been faithful for a long time. In her day, she was a streamlined model. But she was showing her age.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Fit for Life: The Choice Is Yours …

I was reading an email from one of my Project instructors and it talked about discipline and the choices we make daily. Then, I concluded that every choice we make either has a positive outcome or a negative consequence. We are faced with making choices and decisions from the time...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
DFW Community News

6 Hacks to Tame a Hectic Work Life

According to the American Institute of Stress (yes, that’s a thing) and its Attitudes in the American Workplace VII Report, 80% of workers feel stress on the job and nearly half say they need help handling that stress. If you’re one of those nearly 50%, we have a few productivity hacks that may help you tame an otherwise stressful situation.
Thrive Global

What is holding you back in your life today can be your fuel tomorrow

You feel hurt, disappointed, taken for granted, forgotten, ignored, disrespected. I GET IT. You’re walking around with all these resentments, anger, and blame. You blame your parents, siblings, relatives, friends, partners, exes, kids, boss, colleagues, teachers, lawyers, and doctors. It even feels good to make them wrong, to point out...
DietsTelegraph

How a fibre-filled diet improves gut health and can add years to your life

Fibre is the Ugly Duckling of our diet. Unlike protein (muscle!), carbs (delicious!), vitamins (glowing skin!), fibre is associated with brown-coloured breakfast cereals and regular bowels. It’s just not sexy. Maybe that is why fibre gets so little attention, and the average Brit consumes less than two thirds of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy