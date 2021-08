Paul Edward Zann, 75, of Alpena passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Turning Brook of Alpena. Paul was born on Jan. 4, 1946, in Alpena to the late Edward and Helen (Arczyszewski) Zann. He served in the United States Coast Guard. On Oct. 26, 1968, he married Marjorie Jaskey. She preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2020. Paul was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking and turkey and deer hunting.