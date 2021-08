Ensuring that patients have access to health care and medications is important for creating a stronger health care system in the United States. The way to ensure access is to find ways to reduce the costs of prescription medicine so that patients can afford the drugs they need to remain healthy. Unfortunately, there have been pushes by some in Washington to impose price controls on medication as a way to reduce costs, which, in reality, would lead to fewer drugs being available due to a significant decline in available funds for research and development.