Vermont providers welcome new recommendation that pregnant women get COVID vaccine

By Jolie Sherman
mychamplainvalley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women to roll up their sleeves as the nation sees more unvaccinated mothers-to-be get COVID-19. On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that with the safety and efficacy of the vaccine during pregnancy becoming clearer, she urged women who are pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant to get the shot. The agency also recommends the vaccine for nursing mothers.

