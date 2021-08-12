Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Toshiba returns to Q1 profit, in line with estimates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating profit that was in line with analyst estimates, helped by cost cuts and a recovery from a pandemic-driven hit to demand.

The Japanese conglomerate, which is conducting a strategic review, posted an operating profit of 14.53 billion yen ($132 million) for the April-June quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss of 12.64 billion yen.

The result compared with the 14.90 billion yen average of 5 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba maintained its annual profit forecast at 170 billion yen. ($1 = 110.3900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edwina Gibbs)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba Corp#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei pares gains as Delta worries overshadow earnings cheer

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index pared early gains on Tuesday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus detracted optimism from upbeat earnings. The Nikkei share average rose as much as 0.52% — lifted by strong results from the likes of Tokyo Electron — before...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Fortum's Q2 profit drops in line with forecasts

HELSINKI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum on Tuesday posted a drop in second quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations, hit by weakened profitability at German subsidiary Uniper. The utility said its April-June comparable operating profit fell to 35 million euros ($41 million) from 203 million...
Financial Reports740thefan.com

Takeaway.com reports 1H operating loss of $224 million

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com, the food ordering service, on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021. Analysts in a company-compiled poll had forecast a loss before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 218 million euros. ($1 =...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

LG Display to invest $2.8 bln in light-emitting diode facilities

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in small- to mid-sized organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production facilities. The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

IRFC clocks profit of Rs 1,502 crore in Q1

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has posted profit growth of 68 per cent for Q1 FY22 at Rs 1,502 crore vis-a-vis Rs 892 crore in the same period of last year. Revenue from operations grew by 25 per cent to Rs 4,582 crore as...
Stockswibqam.com

Coinbase profit beats estimates on boost in trading volumes

(Reuters) -U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by a nearly 38% jump in trading volumes on a sequential basis. Trading volumes stood at $462 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $335 billion in the previous quarter. Bitcoin trades comprised...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Lenovo Q1 profit more than doubles to beat expectations, shares jump

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter profit as COVID-19 curbs continued to spur work-from-home demand. Shares in the company rose by as much as 9.7% after its results, and were on...
Financial Reports94.1 Duke FM

Japan’s SoftBank reports 39% fall in Q1 net profit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 39% fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period. April-June profit was 762 billion yen ($6.9 billion). That compared with profit of 1.3 trillion yen in the same period a...
Financial Reportstribuneledgernews.com

Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 54% to INR46 cr

Aug. 7—Hindustan Copper reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at INR45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of INR29.69 crore in the year-ago period, the state-run miner said in a filing to the BSE.
Businessatlantanews.net

Adani Green reports 35 pc hike in Q1 cash profit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said on Wednesday its cash profit in the June quarter advanced by 35 per cent to Rs 460 crore from Rs 342 crore in the same period of previous year. Total income increased by 23 per cent to Rs...
Video Gamesmix929.com

Nintendo Q1 profit falls as Switch sales fade

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday said it sold 4.45 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter, down from 5.7 million a year earlier, in a sign that demand for the hit device may be fading in its fifth year on the market. The...
Financial ReportsReporterHerald.com

Woodward posts improved, revenue, profits, but misses estimates

Woodward Inc. recorded revenue of $557 million for the third quarter of its fiscal year, up 6.3% from $524 million for the same period a year ago. The Fort Collins-based manufacturer of controls for the aerospace, industrial and defense markets posted net income of $49 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $31 million, or 61 cents per share, for the third quarter the prior year. The figures have been adjusted for non-recurring items.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Honda swings to Q1 operating profit, trounces estimates

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co swung on Wednesday to a first-quarter operating profit of 243.21 billion yen ($2.23 billion) from a 113.7 billion loss a year ago as car sales recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit at Japan’s No.2 car maker by sales...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

APSEZ net profit jumps 77 pc to Rs 1,342 crore in Q1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported 77 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,342 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 758 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported 99 per cent jump in consolidated revenue...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Toyota Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 bln

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit of 997.49 billion yen ($9.15 billion), up from 13.9 billion yen a year earlier as pandemic-hit sales rebounded and it weathered a global chip supply shortage better than many rivals. ($1 = 109.0500 yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BusinessInternational Business Times

Sony Upgrades Profit Outlook On Strong Q1 Performance

Sony upgraded its full-year profit forecast Wednesday on the back of a strong quarterly performance, although the pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector is slowing. The Japanese conglomerate said solid earnings in its music and consumer electronics businesses offset a first-quarter operating profit decline in the gaming sector. A...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Toyota Q1 Net Profit Rockets To $8.2 Bn, Forecast Unchanged

Toyota said Wednesday that net profit jumped more than 460 percent in the first quarter, boosted by strong sales fuelled by the recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The world's top-selling automaker logged a 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) net profit for the three months to June, a record for the first quarter and up from 158.8 billion yen in the same period last year.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Airtel Q1 profit plunges 63 pc to Rs 283 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted 63 per cent dip in its profit for the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22) to Rs 283 crore as compared to Rs 759 crore in the last quarter of previous financial year (Q4 FY21). In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy