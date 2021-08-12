Toshiba returns to Q1 profit, in line with estimates

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating profit that was in line with analyst estimates, helped by cost cuts and a recovery from a pandemic-driven hit to demand.

The Japanese conglomerate, which is conducting a strategic review, posted an operating profit of 14.53 billion yen ($132 million) for the April-June quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss of 12.64 billion yen.

The result compared with the 14.90 billion yen average of 5 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba maintained its annual profit forecast at 170 billion yen. ($1 = 110.3900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Richard Pullin and Edwina Gibbs)