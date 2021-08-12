Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chloe Bennet Departs 'Powerpuff Girls'

By Staff
cosmicbook.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Bennet has finally come to her senses and has departed the awful Powerpuff Girls live-action series that has been in development hell at The CW. Bennet, known for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, was set to play Blossom. Regarding why she left, Variety is claiming that Warner Bros. wanted to...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Robyn Lively
Person
Chloe Bennet
Person
Jojo
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star exits Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has left the Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot. The actress was set to star as Blossom, opposite Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. However, Variety has confirmed that Bennet has exited the project due to scheduling issues. In May, The CW's...
TV SeriesVulture

The CW Spilled Chemical X Into a Bucket and Now Has One Less Powerpuff Girl

Cue the Kimya Dawson, because the Diablo Cody–penned Powerpuff Girls reboot is one step closer to becoming a reality. The CW poured some Chemical X over an Instagram feed and poof! Three young stars for its live-action reboot of the Cartoon Network classic manifested. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, the bookish and self-possessed leader. Dove Cameron of Hairspray Live! fame is scary-good casting as Bubbles, the cutesy one. And Yana Perrault, from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, will play rough-and-tumble Buttercup, the group’s tomboy. But none of this matters if they don’t cast a human in a chimpanzee costume as live-action Mojo Jojo or a talented drag queen as Him.
TV SeriesIGN

CW's Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Series Loses Its Blossom

Chloe Bennet, who was set to play the grown-up version of Blossom, has departed the series according to Variety. The series, tentatively titled “Powerpuff” was set to follow Bennet’s Blossom and her two sisters as adults who return to crime-fighting after trying to leave their childhood’s behind them.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Powerpuff Girls lose one of their protagonists

Animation lived through one of its best times in the 90s, a time in which countless characters were born that became icons for the servants during those years. Under the wing of Cartoon Network characters such as those of Dexter’s Laboratory, The Cow and the Chick O The Powerpuff Girls. On the side of Disney Cases such as those of The little Mermaid O Beauty and the Beast.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Chloe Bennet Exits CW Live-Action Reboot Pilot – Talesbuzz

The CW’s Powerpuff live-action pilot has lost one of its crimefighters as star Chloe Bennet exits from the project, Talesbuzz has confirmed. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum was set to star as Blossom, opposite Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault who will appear as Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively. Sources say that the actress did not sign a new deal to stay on the project due to scheduling issues. Cameron and Perrault will stay on as the remaining Powerpuff Girls but the search for a new Blossom will begin in the coming months.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Promised Land’ Ordered To Series, Chloe Bennet Exits ‘Powerpuff’, ‘The Other Two’ Trailer, More ‘SpongeBob’, A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return, and More!

ABC has made calls on their final two pilots up for consideration for the coming season. Promised Land has been ordered to series. The series follows two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. ABC also passed on Epic, a fairy tale drama from the creators of Once Upon a Time. ABC has no outstanding pilots left and has ordered 2 dramas, Queens and Promised Land and 3 comedies, The Wonder Years, Maggie and Abbott Elementary.
Moviesepicstream.com

Glorious Art Casts Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy Amid DCEU Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still in major disbelief after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract. If you haven't been keeping up with the news, Scarlett's camp is blaming the company's release strategy for the film that gravely affected its box office numbers. As it stands, there are no major updates regarding the lawsuit but it's safe to assume that Scarlett's working relationship with Disney has been tainted.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Who is Finn’s biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Chloe Bennet Gets Waylaid at Malibu’s Xanabu Ranch on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’

Click here to read the full article. Tony Duquette was not someone who could be pigeonholed. A true renaissance man of the art world, he was revered for myriad endeavors including set decoration, interior design, costume design (for which he won a Tony) and jewelry creation. Subscribing to a philosophy of “more is more,” Tony, who passed away in 1999 at the age of 85, infused all of his works with a unique fantastical vibrancy that remains unparalleled today. As such, his longtime Malibu ranch also defies definition. Nestled on a 39.4-acre lot in a secluded area of the Santa...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Celebritiesjournalistpr.com

Wesley Snipes Abusive Relationship With Halle Berry Explained, Read in Details

Halle Berry is a well-known American actress who has been dubbed “the sexiest woman” by several publications. Her dating life, on the other hand, was not all that exciting. Throughout her career, Berry has been in a number of partnerships. One of them was accused of being abusive by her. Halle is rumoured to be alluding to her romance with Wesley Snipes. Let’s have a look at the specifics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy