Westlake Lions football "working to get past that step" says head coach Bobby May

In one week, the Westlake Lions football team will open up their 2021 season taking on the Archer Tigers in their first ever appearance in the annual Corky Kell Classic, a well-deserved opportunity for the Lions as they are coming off a 2020 season in which they advanced to the Georgia High School Association Class 6A semi-finals and finished the season with an 11-2 record, 5-0 in region for the region championship. And for Coach May and the Lions, momentum carried over into their spring and summer activities as he says things were “great” for them during that time together.