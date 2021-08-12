Wolbers: Time to return to routine health care visits
It’s no secret the pandemic was hard. Together and alone we experienced grief, fear, anxiety, heartache and loneliness. We’ve collectively been through so much. In my 20 years in health care, I’ve never seen the level of uncertainty and fear we experienced early in the pandemic nor the level of fatigue and disappointment we saw. I know others outside UnityPoint Health felt it too. And some are still feeling it.www.telegraphherald.com
