Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Wolbers: Time to return to routine health care visits

By CHAD WOLBERS UnityPoint Health
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

It’s no secret the pandemic was hard. Together and alone we experienced grief, fear, anxiety, heartache and loneliness. We’ve collectively been through so much. In my 20 years in health care, I’ve never seen the level of uncertainty and fear we experienced early in the pandemic nor the level of fatigue and disappointment we saw. I know others outside UnityPoint Health felt it too. And some are still feeling it.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Care#Physical Health#Unitypoint Health#Medical Care#Wolbers#Unitypoint Health#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Umatilla County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Good Shepherd Health Care System Reverts to Limited-Visitation Policy

With the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, and particularly the new Delta variant, Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) announced today that it is reverting to a limited-visitation policy as a protective measure to reduce the risk of spreading infection. This visitor restriction is in accordance with...
Madison, WIwglr.com

‘Time for health care employers to lead by example’: doctors call for vaccine requirement for health care workers

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s largest organization of physicians is calling on all health care organizations in the state to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wisconsin Medical Society released a statement Monday morning, saying they want to see the requirement for health organizations and workers due to the spread of the Delta variant in the state, and to help the state move closer toward herd immunity.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Nationalized health care

I got my monthly drug report from Express Scripts, which included a note that my prescriptions would be cheaper if I used one of their preferred pharmacies. I thought Costco was a preferred pharmacy, but I checked their list online and it wasn’t on it. I sent an email to...
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

To Your Health: Masks remain in health care settings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It seems the debate over masking has new life. Many people have questions about why masking might still be necessary in certain scenarios, and those questions are valid, since even the good information regarding COVID-19 can, at times, seem conflicting. It...
Eden, NCgreensboro.com

Visitation tightened at UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN — Amid a steadily rising increase of COVID-19 patients at UNC Rockingham Health Care, more restrictive visitor guidelines will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. “The trend in rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in our hospital and in our community is concerning and driving our...
Health ServicesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Health care is a human right

I read with interest your recent opinion piece (July 11, “Unhealthy and unequal”). The author profiled in your piece, Brian Alexander, captured the essence of the failed health care “system” by describing health care as “first of all, not a system, but a haphazard labyrinth of chance.” I am in complete agreement that what we have is not a system, but not due to chance.
Michigan StateMining Journal

Filling a health care gap

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University alumna Madiline McNamara has been conditionally accepted to Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine through its highly competitive early assurance program. She graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a physiology concentration and said she hopes to practice medicine in her...
Health Servicesabc45.com

Cone Health limits hospital visitations

Cone Health is restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital to one a day in response to an increase of Covid-19 cases. While only one person may visit per day in the main hospitals, there will be no changes to the number of visitors in the Cone Health Women and Children's Center, Cone Health cancer centers, emergency departments, surgery centers and waiting areas, hospital procedure and test waiting areas, the Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital or the Cone Health MedCenters, clinics, physician practices or other facilities outside of hospitals.
Charlotte, NC13newsnow.com

Pediatricians report 'scary dip' in routine childhood vaccines, well-child visits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major backslide in routine childhood immunizations and well-child visits, according to pediatricians who are urging parents to begin scheduling appointments before kids return to school. "During the pandemic, many parents and caregivers stopped bringing children for routine doctor visits, out of...
Summit, NJnjbmagazine.com

Summit Health Cares Aims to Provide Care for the Underserved

Building on its mission to improve access to health care for the underserved, Summit Medical Group Foundation has changed its name to Summit Health Cares to reflect its next stages of growth. Established in 2013 by Summit Medical Group, which is now Summit Health, the foundation has a track record of bringing positive results to communities throughout New Jersey. As Summit Health Cares, the foundation will expand its geographic reach to include the greater New York metropolitan area, and Central Oregon in the surrounding areas where Summit Health provides health care.
Public Healthpresspublications.com

Six tips for returning to health care after pandemic-related delays

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread, people who have put off seeing a doctor during the pandemic are now significantly more likely to seek care. The president of the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, says it’s a good time to check in with your doctors to take stock of your overall health along with any chronic conditions you may have like high blood pressure or diabetes.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

The future of Health Care: Roundtable

Patients and caregivers alike should expect growth and lasting changes to emerge from the upheaval caused in health care by Covid-19, local industry leaders say. What to keep and what to scuttle when it comes to caring for patients and clients postpandemic prompted some lively conversation among health-care providers who participated in the Panel of Experts session hosted by Business First of Buffalo.
HealthEast Oregonian

Health care essentials: Transitions

The gentleman cheerfully explained why he was selling his lawn mower. He was 97 years old and no longer able to mow his own lawn. Losing our abilities and letting go of what no longer serves our best interests is hard to do, yet this fellow seemed to have mastered the art of a smooth transition. Change is what happens to us, transition is the internal response to these events. Researcher and author William Bridges, Ph.D., said, “Every transition begins with an ending and ends with a beginning. Between the ending and beginning lurks an awkward neutral zone most want to avoid, but is essential to personal growth.”
Health Serviceschainstoreage.com

CVS Health eases access to virtual health care

CVS Health is launching a new health care benefit called Aetna Virtual Primary Care. Offered through the CVS Health Aetna medical insurance subsidiary, Aetna Virtual Primary Care offers members access to a diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs. Members will have a continuous relationship with a virtual care physician, beginning from their first 30-45 minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every visit thereafter.
Health Servicesthecharlottegazette.com

VCU Health adjusts visitation policies

Two recent changes to visitation at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) include allowing an additional adult visitor for pediatric patients and opening visitation by advanced scheduling back up at The Hundley Center. General Visitation Rules. • All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge or...
Mental Healthhometownsource.com

Normalizing Mental Health Care

There are a lot of different kinds of stigma. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, stigma is defined as “a mark of shame or discredit”. There is still a lot of stigma attached to mental health concerns, even though it is very common for people to experience mental health conditions. In fact, one in five Americans are affected by mental health conditions according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). If people do not discuss their mental health conditions, it can further perpetuate their struggles and can lead to isolation, blame and secrecy for the individual suffering with mental health conditions instead of hope and support. Right now, less than half of the adults in the United States get the services that they need which may be due to stigma. The good news is that mental health conditions are treatable and we can change or normalize the discussion on mental health to get more people the support they need and deserve.
Cottonwood, AZjournalaz.com

Health leaders urge routine vaccines for kids

An estimated 23 million children worldwide missed routine immunizations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is 3.7 million more than in 2019, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, the number of kids getting routine vaccines dropped by 14% in 2020-2021 compared to 2019, and...
Mental HealthMedscape News

More Evidence of COVID's Crushing Mental-Health Toll on Healthcare Workers

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge psychological toll on healthcare workers, particularly those working in emergency departments, new surveys confirm. "Regardless of training level, physicians and mid-level practitioners report symptoms suggestive of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sub-PTSD," Dr. Morgan Bowling reported in a...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How Nurse Practitioners Are Changing American Healthcare

'There is the need, and they are certainly meeting that need,' AANP's new president says. — WhenApril Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, a critical care nurse, worked alongside nurse practitioners (NPs) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the experience was career-changing. "I decided I wanted to follow in their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy