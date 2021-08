If some of you do not pay much attention to news, Californians will be receiving ballots this month to recall our dictator governor on Sept. 14. Now that a couple of polls have shown he is in jeopardy of losing his job, he is trying to play nice with everyone. But remember last year all the lockdowns, stay at home orders and businesses that were closed and losing money? Newsom shut down the economy, but he dined out without a mask. Lots of people were unemployed, but he never missed a paycheck — and even gave himself a raise.