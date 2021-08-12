Some concertgoers will have to be fully vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID test for shows in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Even if you already bought a ticket to see your favorite artist perform live, you may be out of luck if you aren’t vaccinated or can’t prove you recently tested negative for COVID-19. Live Nation and IMGoing, companies operating two of Hampton Roads’ largest music venues, have announced they will allow performers to make those requirements for attendees if they so choose moving forward. Live Nation operates the 20,000-seat Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, while IMGoing books the 6,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth.