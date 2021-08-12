Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watsonville, CA

Families are worried about COVID-19 as children return to school

By Stephanie Aceves
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zujYc_0bPG5JnA00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) As children are returning back to school, many parents are worried about the risk of their children getting sick.

According to the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent, Michelle Rodriguez, kids and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times while indoors but masks are not needed while playing outside. This is causing concern amongst some parents while others want the freedom to choose.

"If you feel that it is important that your child be masked for their safety, you should absolutely do so just please don't mandate and ask me to do that of myself with my kids," said Nicole Alexander, parent.

"Well, it's great for them to go back but we're going to constantly be worried about them getting sick," said Yanet Ramos, parent.

Rodriguez says that for those parents that are worried, they can continue to have their kids wear their masks while outside.

CDPH guidelines say that masks are optional in K-12 settings while outside.

The post Families are worried about COVID-19 as children return to school appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 3

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
649
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Education
City
Watsonville, CA
Watsonville, CA
Society
City
Pajaro, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Watsonville, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Nicole Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#K 12 School#Cdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Monterey County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Local school districts see COVID-19 exposures a week into in-person classes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In Monterey County, 18 out of the 24 school districts there have been re-opened for in-person learning. Each school district reports directly to the county health department about the COVID-19 cases and exposures at their schools. The post Local school districts see COVID-19 exposures a week into in-person classes appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 3

Community Policy