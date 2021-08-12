Families are worried about COVID-19 as children return to school

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) As children are returning back to school, many parents are worried about the risk of their children getting sick.

According to the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent, Michelle Rodriguez, kids and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times while indoors but masks are not needed while playing outside. This is causing concern amongst some parents while others want the freedom to choose.

"If you feel that it is important that your child be masked for their safety, you should absolutely do so just please don't mandate and ask me to do that of myself with my kids," said Nicole Alexander, parent.

"Well, it's great for them to go back but we're going to constantly be worried about them getting sick," said Yanet Ramos, parent.

Rodriguez says that for those parents that are worried, they can continue to have their kids wear their masks while outside.

CDPH guidelines say that masks are optional in K-12 settings while outside.

