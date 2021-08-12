The 'Multiple seasons with 200 strikeouts' quiz

Red Sox ace Chris Sale last appeared in an MLB game on August 13, 2019. Nearly two years to the date of his last start, Sale will make his long awaited return from Tommy John surgery this Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston is hoping that Sale can inject some life into a team that has lost eight of its last 10 games, as well as its once firm grip on a wild-card spot. But if Sale can't help stop the bleeding, the Red Sox will be in danger of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season since they won the World Series back in 2018.