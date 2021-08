Veteran Stand Up Comic Brings Her Home-grown Brand of Comedy To Gaillard Center. It’s been a long journey for the 50 year old Tennessee native who caught the entertainment bug at a young age. “This may sound crazy, but I was about five years old when I first got the itch. Growing up I sensed I was meant to entertain, but then everyday life happens. I grew up in a small farming community with about 500 people. During my senior year in high school my English teacher saw something in me. We use to do a little improv in high school, and that was really my first glimpse into performing. Even though I didn’t have a whole lot of confidence at that age I was still that person who would get up and act out on stage.”