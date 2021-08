When making a phone, manufacturers usually play with several design iterations before finally settling for one. Sometimes, we get a look at some of these concepts, and it is always a delight to see what could have been. An example is a now published photo of a concept OnePlus 7 that shows a very different design from what was eventually announced. What is more interesting is that this shelved design is very similar to that of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.