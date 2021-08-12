Cancel
Gang of Youths to broadcast upcoming London show on TikTok

By David James Young
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGang of Youths have partnered with TikTok to offer a broadcast of their headlining show at London’s Lafayette for those unable to attend. The show, which is set to take place later today (August 12), will be filmed and broadcast on the social media platform this Sunday (August 15) at 10am BST (7pm AEST). Tickets for the show reportedly sold out within five minutes, and the show will mark both the band’s first time performing live in 18 months and their first headliner in two years.

