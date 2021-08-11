Why Your Convenience Store Should Have POS Software

There is one thing that is certain about how we perceive a customer experience, and that is we remember it for a very long time. We all have different expectations, requirements and manner of getting things done, but customers do too, and once we part there is either a lasting smile on our faces or a sour taste in our mouths that just won’t go away. Still, success in any business depends on not just walking away from each other with preconceived notions of how a customer experience — good or bad — will play out. Follow-up or cross ’em off.