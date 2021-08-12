Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

CNN’s Chris Cuomo should resign

By Tim Graham
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColor me shocked that Gov. Andrew Cuomo knuckled under to demands he resign after a devastating report detailing his sexual harassment of 11 women. But it was not quite as shocking as reading a Washington Post report that CNN’s top star Chris Cuomo was still moonlighting (or daylighting) as one of his top political advisers.

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnn#Washington Post#Msnbc#The Media Research Center#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night, and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): His brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent, own what you did, tell people what you...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Now Chris Cuomo must go too

Now that Andrew Cuomo has resigned, his brother, Chris, must be next. They are, after all, both guilty of gross ethics violations. Before his “long-planned vacation” this week, it has been positively Orwellian to watch, night after night, CNN’s highest-rated primetime host blatantly ignore this huge, developing bombshell of a story, simply because he’d rather not — while informing upper management that he would continue to advise his brother, who also faces criminal charges and civil lawsuits.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Megyn Kelly Lashes Out At Andrew And Chris Cuomo

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment. It's not every day you see Megyn Kelly's name in the same headline as Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo. With Kelly leaning more conservative and the Cuomo brothers siding with the left, it's not too surprising that they clash because of their views. This is why we're not supposed to discuss money, religion, and politics, right?
EntertainmentPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happened to CNN's Cuomo Prime Time? Chris Cuomo Is MIA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation has impacted other people, most notably his brother who is a CNN anchor. As information started to surface in 2020, some of the attention turned to Chris Cuomo to see how a monumental story involving his brother would play out on the prime-time airwaves of the largest cable news network.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Hunter Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Prince Andrew and CNN all trending scandals

Hunter Biden’s latest lost laptop escapade — this time with a naked twist — is trending up as his dad’s approval rating is heading in the opposite direction. Google trends had the president’s son atop its trending section Thursday after news broke he may have lost another laptop that the Daily Mail claims includes “embarrassing pictures” of him and an unidentified woman naked in a hotel room.
EntertainmentHuffingtonPost

Some CNN Staffers 'Are Ticked Off' With Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter Says

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed on Tuesday how staffers at the network feel about host Chris Cuomo’s informal advisory role to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid the politician’s sexual harassment scandal. Some employees are “mad at” and “ticked off” with the “Cuomo Prime...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo will face an "uncomfortable spotlight" when he returns to CNN from vacation on Monday

"Fresh off celebrating his 51st birthday, Chris Cuomo is scheduled to return from a week-long vacation and host his prime-time CNN show on Monday night, just as he has for the past three years," says Jeremy Barr. "But Cuomo’s world has changed since he went on vacation. His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The younger Cuomo — who interviewed his brother six times last year and called him “the best politician in the country” — has since been instructed by CNN not to discuss what may be the biggest political scandal in the country now. Chris Cuomo’s critics wonder whether his relationship with his brother has undermined his objectivity as a journalist in a way that will color the perception of him going forward. Cuomo is a garrulous and lively host, with energy running over, but part of his TV appeal has always been rooted in his membership in a political dynasty — like the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who recently stepped down as co-host of The View. He is not only the brother of a New York governor, but the son of one, too — Mario Cuomo, who died several years ago...But the Cuomo family legacy, once etched proudly into the history of the Democratic Party, is now tainted."
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Brian Stelter Guest Throws Down the Gauntlet: If Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Talk About His Brother Monday Night, It Becomes a ‘Bigger Story’ for CNN

The Daily Beast editor at large Lachlan Cartwright told CNN’s Brian Stelter that Chris Cuomo must address his brother’s scandals now that he is about to return from his vacation. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter spent much of the show tracking the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, though he eventually switched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy