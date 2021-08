Due to the cinema-level quality of each of Lil Nas X's music videos, it's no surprise that he would be sought after for acting gigs. What is surprising is that the 22-year-old rapper turned down a role on HBO's hit series Euphoria. "I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn't want to take time away from finishing my album," he said to Variety as one of their "Power of Young Hollywood" cover stars. "I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."