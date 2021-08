According to the skin-care powers that be, one of the biggest beauty sins you can commit is sleeping in your makeup. We all know the story: Drunk You comes home after one too many spicy margaritas, decides that you don't have the time nor the energy to wash your face, and passes out with a full face of makeup on. In the morning, Sober You is overcome with regret and anxiety that your skin is going to bear the consequences of your intoxicated actions.