Ending a relationship is never easy - and it can be even harder if there is still love shared.But just because heartbreak may feel like the end of the world, the good news is the pain won’t last forever - and it certainly won’t keep you from falling in love again.According to research published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, it takes 11 weeks to feel better after a relationship ends. But a separate study found it takes closer to 18 months to heal from the end of a marriage.In reality, heartbreak is a grieving process - and it looks...