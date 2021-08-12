HAPPYBOND and Ziggy Marley Team Up
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – HAPPYBOND, a pet healthcare company that creates science-backed supplements, treats and accessories, has teamed up with eight-time Grammy winner and musician, Ziggy Marely, to create an all-natural and toxic free skin care line for dogs. Pet parents can now help to maintain their dog’s skin and coat with grooming products they can trust. The products being launched in this exclusive collaboration include a Shampoo, Conditioner and Refresher.petsplusmag.com
