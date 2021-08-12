Celerant Integrates with General Pet Supply

(PRESS RELEASE) STATEN ISLAND, NY – Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the pet food and supply industry, has announced a new partnership and integration with General Pet Supply, serving the industry for over 40 years. The integration provides access to General Pet’s catalog, and allows retailers to import products into the point of sale with no manual entry, and automatically order inventory– enabling retailers to save time and keep shelves stocked more efficiently, so they can spend more time servicing customers.