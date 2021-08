The closed beta for Amazon Game Studios' New World has been generating a lot of attention, but not all of it has been positive. During a recent stream, Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar revealed one aspect of the game that he hasn't been impressed with: the combat. Notably, the streamer shared his disappointment in the game's PvE mechanics, stating that he often sees streams where multiple players are able to spam attacks behind a boss with little challenge. Summit1g would like to see more bosses with AOE (Area of Effect) attacks that punish players for spamming, making things a bit more dynamic.