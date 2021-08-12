Unit 5 School Board Approves Plan To Fight Systemic Inequities
This week, Unit 5 officially launches a district-wide program to root out systemic inequities that educators say often disadvantage the district’s minority students. The district’s been developing its Equity Action Plan (EAP) since last spring. But at Wednesday’s meeting, the school board officially approved the wide-reaching effort after hearing a presentation on a year-long equity audit, and another thoroughly detailing how staff will implement the EAP.www.wglt.org
