The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels will clash at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:07 PM ET. The Blue Jays are 6-1 in their last seven games this season. Toronto almost swept the Red Sox in its previous series but the team was beaten in the third meeting. The Blue Jays improved their record to 60-50 in the league following a 9-8 victory over Boston last Sunday. Toronto is currently at fourth place in the American League East standings.