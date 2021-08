A GRIP ON SPORTS • Every once in a while baseball still catches me. Grabs on and holds tight. Sticks. It did last night with the M’s. All the way to the end. • We sat in the TV room for four innings. Quietly watching the Mariners and Toronto battle for the spot in the wild-card standings right behind the Yankees. It was 2-2 the entire time as both teams made pitching changes, shifted defenders around, inserted pinch-hitters, tried to rally.