Make a Note

• In honor of the 50th Anniversary of McLean County High School, the athletic department and hall of fame committee will be creating 50th Anniversary Teams for all current McLean County High School sports teams. We are opening up voting to the public through the high school Facebook page starting the first week of August. Throughout the month of August the public can vote for the following fall sports: football, cheer, golf, volleyball, and soccer. The results will be made public on Sept. 1. Football and cheer squads will be honored at the Oct. 1 football game, while the golf, volleyball, and soccer teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game. We will also be conducting voting for winter sports in the month of October and we will be conducting voting for spring sports in the month of February.