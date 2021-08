Editor’s note: Kiessling is a member of the Bedford Board of Health and the Director of Bedford Research Foundation. Testing is a most valuable public health response to COVID19 — Why aren’t tests freely available? A fundamental tenet of public health response to pandemics is rapidly identifying infected people. It is for this reason that months before mask mandates were proposed, the Food and Drug Administration implored capable, federally licensed laboratories to develop tests for SARS-CoV-2. Thousands of U.S. laboratories responded to that request, developed a variety of tests, and the costs of even the expensive PCR-based tests were partially covered by federal and state pandemic funds. Testing sites both large and small sprang up everywhere to enable appropriate quarantining and treatment strategies.