Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

From the mail bag…

adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a 77-year-old retiree electrical engineer. Most of. my long career has been with real-time data acquisition / processing with. mainframes. (5000 measurements from across the province of Ontario every 2. seconds 24/7, or with a digital telephone switch manufacturer. The last 6 or. 7 years of employment I...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Bag#Innovation#Electronics#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Raspberry Carputer Infotainment System #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.
Animalsadafruit.com

Cat´s harmony #3DThursday #3DPrinting

For the cat lovers, customize your colors. From inart on Thingiverse. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Congrats Johny :)

Congrats Johny 🙂 Current champion of waste paper basketball, I will practice more and ask for a rematch one day – it was a honor to compete, you’re a great player. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Technologyadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit

NEW PRODUCT – Black Pudding Keycaps – 24 Piece Keyboard Add-On Kit. Dress up the mechanical keys in your keyboard or NeoKey project with this add-on 24-pack of Black Pudding Key Caps. These keycaps are designed with a milky translucent dual-layer that lets gorgeous NeoPixels glow through. They come in...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

CNC Machined and Bent Aluminum Raspberry Pi + Touchscreen Case @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project + write-up from Narwhal Labs on Instructables. Welcome back to another Instructable and project from your friends at Narwhal Labs!. Narwhal Labs is sponsored by and located at TotalBoat HQ in Bristol, RI. Having a makerspace on-site at their location allows us to design and build projects to help with their business needs. Liam, our IT Space Wizard, Consuela, one of our warehouse associates, and Andrew, a maker at Narwhal Labs worked together to make a ruggedized aluminum case for a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen. These cases will hang from packing stations to help TotalBoat track packing performance and accuracy.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

SHOW and TELL 8/11/2021 #ShowandTell

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/2021 – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Softwareadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Alpha 6 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-alpha.6, an alpha release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains a number of issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents may change. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since 6.3.0 include:. Support for the CircuitPython development workflow over BLE. Camera support...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
Shoppingadafruit.com

Back to School Gift Guide: Tools and Accessories

It’s #BacktoSchool month! Having the right tool for your back to school project makes everything go smoothly. This guide has a selection of hand-picked hand-tools – for anything a student may need to get started including Ladyada’s Electronics Toolkit and PPE! We’ve also included some books to help introduce students to the world of electronics. Check out the Adafruit Tools section for tons more tools you didn’t even know you needed!
Technologyadafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week

3D hangouts will return August 18, 2021 Wednesday at 11AM ET. Hey folks! Pedro and I will return next week. We’ve been enjoying our time off and hope everyone has been keeping busy, staying safe and feeling inspired! If ya missed the show, our last stream was on July 28, 2021. Below is an excerpt of that show with some links to products and stuffs. If you’re interested in what Pedro and I have been up too, you can follow Pedro and Myself on Instagram. @videopixil @ecken.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Mini Barrel Cooper’s Puzzle Box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This 2/3 scale version of The Barrel Cooper’s Puzzle Box includes all the tricks of the original with a few more twists!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4871672. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models....
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi b Stackable Tray #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Customized to hold a Raspberry Pi B. Made my own because the other upload from another user was not secure. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4874340. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Designadafruit.com

A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture #SciFiSunday

Really cool build from artist Leonardo Ugolini. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Petsadafruit.com

Space Captain Ruski Cat Helmet #3DPrinting

This is a special Space Helmet for your cat. It’s modelled after the famous “Space Captain Ruski Puss” helmet. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4860396. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy