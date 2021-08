Three UK has announced that all consumer customers on the network will be given three free months of Google One storage at no extra cost. The three free months of Google One subscription can be redeemed from today, giving extra storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Google One storage, in particular, is useful for Google Photos as there is no longer unlimited free storage on the service, meaning that you can only upload up to 15GB of free storage before using up your entire allowance.