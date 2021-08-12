Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Fly Me to the Saitama' Sequel Gathers Original Cast for Another Affectionate Poke at Tokyo's New Jersey

By Mark Schilling
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sequel to the 2019 hit comedy “Fly Me to the Saitama” has been announced. Stars Nikaido Fumi and Gackt will return, as will director Takeuchi Hideki. Details about the production start date and story are sparce, though Takeuchi earlier told “Variety” that he was thinking of setting the sequel in the Kansai (Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe) region. Release is set for 2022.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Toei#Japanese#Japan Academy Prize#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Gackt, Fumi Nikaidō Reunite for Live-Action Fly Me to Saitama Comedy Film Sequel

Thermae Romae's Hideki Takeuchi, Densha Otoko's Tomokazu Tokunaga return to direct, write. Production has been green-lit for a sequel to the live-action comedy film of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga for next year, under the tentative title of Tonde Saitama II. The main leads Gackt and Fumi Nikaidō are reuniting for the sequel, and Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile, Thermae Romae) and Tomokazu Tokunaga (live-action Densha Otoko) are once again directing and writing the sequel, respectively.
WorldGreenwichTime

Keung To and Jer Lau of Pop Sensation Mirror to Star in Hong Kong Movie

Keung To and Jer Lau, two members of the wildly-popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror will make their screen debut with a feature film produced by Emperor Motion Pictures, the company announced on Monday. The currently untitled production is to be directed by writer-director Kearan Pang (“29+1”) and will also...
LifestyleKTEN.com

Best Month to Visit Japan

Originally Posted On: https://alljapantours.com/japan/travel/when-to-go/best-month-to-visit-japan/. Japan is a fascinating country full of rich culture, architecture, and customs and traditions of an era that may not exist by the principles of time but lives on in the hearts of its people. Colors and Cherry Blossoms are only one aspect of this must-visit destination. The fact is that each month in Japan is known for its own festivities.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Tokyo Olympics: Here’s how New Jersey’s athletes fared for Team USA

In a span of about an hour on Saturday morning, New Jersey athletes collected four medals in three different sports to finish the Tokyo Olympics with a flourish. First, it was Jessica Springsteen winning a silver in a dramatic team equestrian jumping final. Then, it was Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin leading the American track stars to a scorching victory in the 4x400-meter relay. Finally, it was Todd Frazier likely capping his long baseball career with a silver medal after a loss to Japan.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Battle Trailer Showcases the Charming and Affectionate Maid Hisui

Type-Moon has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, showcasing the “quiet, yet deeply affectionate maid,” Hisui. This fighter is an expert at swift combative maneuvers with technical tools accompanying her skill set, such as cleaning and cooking tools utilized as traps and projectiles. While she’s not as adept as her sister, Kohaku, in the art of combat, Hisui is certainly no slouch and can easily hold her own in battle.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Witcher Prequel TV Series Blood Origin Announces New Cast Members

Netflix's The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin has added more members to its cast, as filming gets underway in the UK. Joining the show is writer, actor, and comedian Dylan Moran, who is known for the TV show Black Books and the Simon Pegg movie Shaun of the Dead. Lenny Henry, who stars in Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV show, has also landed a role, while Mirren Mack (The Nest) and Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) will also appear in Blood Origin.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
audacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Giant Lair of Bones, Including Human, Discovered in Gruesome Saudi Arabian Cave

A huge horde of mixed animal bones, including the remains of humans, has been found in an ancient lava tube in Saudi Arabia. The hollowed cave, called Umm Jirsan, is a sprawling lava conduit system underneath the volcanic fields of Harrat Khaybar in the northwest of the country. Umm Jirsan extends for a staggering 1.5 kilometers (almost a mile), making it the longest known reported lava tube in Arabia. Within those extensive shadows, wild creatures have been busy. In a new study, researchers report the discovery of hundreds of thousands of bones belonging to at least 14 different kinds of animals, such as...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: You Have to SEE This Disney World Line to Believe It 😳

There are some things in Disney World you just can’t avoid, like waiting in lines. It’s very rare that you don’t have to wait in line for rides unless it’s a show at EPCOT or the Enchanted Tiki Room in Magic Kingdom (which deserves more appreciation, people!). Lines are just something you have to accept as part of your Disney trip, especially now that FastPasses are no longer available. BUT there are some long lines that you don’t have to waste your time standing in if you plan correctly! And we bet the people at Magic Kingdom this morning wish they would’ve known that beforehand.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Rocks Just Gold Paint & A White Skirt As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — Photos

All the rumors are true: Cardi B can rock gold paint. The rapper shared new BTS photos from her ‘Rumors’ music video with Lizzo. Cardi B shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for “Rumors,” her latest collaboration with Lizzo, on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The rapper, 28, documented more of her look from the mythical goddess-themed video. In the snapshots, Cardi wears nothing but gold paint and a billowing white skirt.
Musiccelebratingthesoaps.com

Nightbirde, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Singer, Shares Heartbreaking News

Singer/songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, is best recognized for her appearance on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. She earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for performing her original song “It’s OK”. At the time of her appearance on AGT, she revealed that she was battling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy