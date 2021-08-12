'Fly Me to the Saitama' Sequel Gathers Original Cast for Another Affectionate Poke at Tokyo's New Jersey
A sequel to the 2019 hit comedy “Fly Me to the Saitama” has been announced. Stars Nikaido Fumi and Gackt will return, as will director Takeuchi Hideki. Details about the production start date and story are sparce, though Takeuchi earlier told “Variety” that he was thinking of setting the sequel in the Kansai (Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe) region. Release is set for 2022.www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 0