BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for August 14 through August 20 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures during certain days in both directions between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker. The project has moved into the resurfacing phase. Most of the southbound direction has been resurfaced. Crews will be working on the shoulder areas and the ramps still need to be done. Resurfacing in the northbound direction continues. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area.