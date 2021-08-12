ISLAND — Clara Sue Whitaker 77, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. Clara Sue Ford was born December 22, 1943 to the late Clyde and Elvie Ford Brown and was married to Norman Lee “Blinky” Whitaker December 2, 1958. Clara was a homemaker and member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed country line dancing, fishing and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Blinky Whitaker, who died December 15, 2005; by her daughter, Becky Wells; by her son-in-law, Ron Wells; and by two grandchildren, Heather Wells and.