Corrections

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first day of classes is just around the corner for Chicago Public Schools students, and on Sunday, a local branch of an international nonprofit lent a hand to get kids ready. Volunteers with the organization Who is Hussain Chicago spent the day filling backpacks with school supplies. They rolled up their sleeves for hours at Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, at 6656 S. Normal Blvd. in Englewood. A group leader told us that with the pandemic, CPS students have had a tough time – and need extra support. “We know that the students at CPS need these types of supplies, and we want to be able to give to them despite the circumstances – pandemic or not,” said Faris Hussain of Who is Hussain Chicago. Over the last six years, Who is Hussain Chicago has helped more than 4,000 students get ready for the school year. Students return to class on Aug. 30.