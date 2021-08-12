SACRAMENTO — Kenneth M. Nall 83, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home in Sacramento. Kenneth Moore Nall was born February 1, 1938 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Clarence Duncan “C.D.” and Era Moore Nall and was married to the love of his life, the former Jane Evalyn West December 23, 1958. Ken was a graduate of the former Sacramento High School, retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in Evansville, was a farmer and a member of Station Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon and sang in the church choir. He was both a U.S. Army and Air Force Veteran, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and enjoyed going to both his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Nall, Russell Nall and the Rev. Bob Nall and by a sister, Mary Higgs.