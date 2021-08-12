Barnstable Kids Day a big hit

HYANNIS – On Wednesday the Barnstable Police Department along with the five Town of Barnstable Fire Departments hosted the Annual “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event allowed children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments. K-9 demonstrations, and SWAT demonstrations. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy started the day’s events.