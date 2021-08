Buying a car in 2021 has been different than any other year. The pandemic, the global chip shortage, and the resulting new and used car inventory shortages have made buying cars a tricky affair. These events have turned the automotive marketplace into a “seller’s market,” which means that many buyers have had a tough time scoring really good deals on used cars. However, CarGurus recently put together a list of the “Best Used Cars for 2021,” which can come in handy if you’re in the market for a used car this year.