Dr. RAMAMOHANA REDDY APPANNAGARI — Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

Neurol Sci. 2021 Aug 3. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05508-4. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory, autoimmune demyelinating disorder of the central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive functional impairments, and many intrinsic and acquired factors are believed to be associated with its development and relapse. In terms of environmental factors, air pollution has gained much attention during recent decades, as chronic exposure to ambient air pollution seems to increase the level of some pro-inflammatory markers in the human brain, which can lead to neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and blood-brain barrier (BBB) breakdown. These events may also be associated with the risk of MS development and relapse. In this review, we aimed to summarize recent findings around the impact of air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5, and ultra-fine particles), gaseous pollutants (carbon monoxide [CO], nitrogen oxides [NOx], sulfur dioxide [SO2], and ozone [O3]), and heavy metals, on MS development and relapse.