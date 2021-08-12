Cancel
Environment

Dr. RAMAMOHANA REDDY APPANNAGARI — Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir pollution consists of chemicals or particles in the air that can harm the health of humans, animals and plants and damages buildings. Pollutants in the air take many forms. They can be gases, solid particles or liquid droplets. Pollution enters the Earth’s atmosphere in many ways. Most air pollution...

Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Inhaling Toxic Wildfire Smoke Increases Your Risk of Dying From COVID-19

Inhaling wildfire smoke may affect your body's immunity towards coronavirus. A recent study discovered that excess exposure to fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke could lead to more covid-19 cases and deaths. During an unprecedented fire season in the U.S. West, a new study reveals that air pollution from 2020...
Denver, CODenver Post

Cloth masks used for COVID-19 protection will not help against wildfire smoke

Cloth masks used to slow the spread of COVID-19, by blocking respiratory droplets, offer little protection against wildfire smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Colorado continues to struggle with air quality as smoke from California wildfires mixes with elevated ozone pollution. Tuesday was the 38th straight...
EnvironmentMedical News Today

Everyday chemicals contribute to air pollution mortality

Air pollution is responsible for the deaths of around 7 million people each year — and 91% of the global population is exposed to air that exceeds the limits on pollution levels set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Fine particulate matter is a key source of air pollution. This...
EnvironmentNature.com

Green infrastructure can limit but not solve air pollution injustice

Outdoor air pollution contributes to millions of deaths worldwide yet air pollution has differential exposures across racial/ethnic groups and socioeconomic status. While green infrastructure has the potential to decrease air pollution and provide other benefits to human health, vegetation alone cannot resolve health disparities related to air pollution injustice. We discuss how unequal access to green infrastructure can limit air quality improvements for marginalized communities and provide strategies to move forward.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Air pollution and multiple sclerosis: a comprehensive review

Neurol Sci. 2021 Aug 3. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05508-4. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory, autoimmune demyelinating disorder of the central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive functional impairments, and many intrinsic and acquired factors are believed to be associated with its development and relapse. In terms of environmental factors, air pollution has gained much attention during recent decades, as chronic exposure to ambient air pollution seems to increase the level of some pro-inflammatory markers in the human brain, which can lead to neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and blood-brain barrier (BBB) breakdown. These events may also be associated with the risk of MS development and relapse. In this review, we aimed to summarize recent findings around the impact of air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5, and ultra-fine particles), gaseous pollutants (carbon monoxide [CO], nitrogen oxides [NOx], sulfur dioxide [SO2], and ozone [O3]), and heavy metals, on MS development and relapse.
Seattle, WAKUOW

UW study links fine particulate air pollution to dementia

Air pollution is often associated with respiratory illness. But a new University of Washington study adds to a growing body of evidence that links air pollution to greater risk for dementia. Researchers reached that conclusion using data from two existing Seattle projects. One has been measuring air pollution in the...
ScienceNature.com

Is air pollution linked with poor response to biologics?

Limited data suggest associations between air pollution and rheumatic disease risk and outcomes. More sophisticated research is needed to clarify the conditions under which air pollution might influence the health of people with rheumatic disease, including their response to biologic drugs. 1. Bernatsky, S. et al. Associations between ambient fine...
Glenn County, CAPosted by
Glenn County Transcript

Air pollution advisory issued in Glenn County

Smokey conditions caused by area wildfires have prompted the Glenn County Air Pollution Control District and the Glenn County Public Health Department to issue an air pollution advisory. “Regional air quality is forecast to potentially reach unhealthy levels,” it was stated in a coordinated release issued by the two departments....
Baton Rouge, LAKNOE TV8

Microplastic air pollution study continues during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers are among those who have had their work impacted by the shutdowns and pandemic-related regulations. At LSU, the journey to understand the microscopic world of plastics had to adjust. “Early on, we were planning on doing the research in the field,” said LSU Chemical...
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Monitors show local air pollution levels

The far-reaching effects of unprecedented wildfires out west, in combination with regional pollution, have recently caused air quality alerts in Dubois County and the surrounding area. Ohio Valley Safe Air, a joint venture with Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life and Valley Watch, is installing monitors throughout southern Indiana...
ScienceNBC Bay Area

Smoke, Air Pollution Could Contribute to COVID-19 Infection Rates: Study

A new study shows wildfire smoke or other air pollution may contribute to higher COVID-19 infection rates. COVID-19 infections spiked during a spate of bad-air days caused by wildfire smoke in 2020, and an observational study by the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology found there was a correlation between particulate matter and positivity rates.
EnvironmentPhys.org

The long-term effect of wildfires in Canada: Q and A

The most harmful air pollutant worldwide is fine particular matter. In Canada, the biggest natural source of this pollutant is wildfires. Winds can spread wildfire smoke over a wide area, affecting areas hundreds of kilometers downwind. Professor Rebecca Saari, who studies the consequences of climate change and climate policy on human health and environmental inequality, examines what causes these wildfires and the long-term effect on society.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Common air, water pollutants disrupt mucus structure, function

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Exposure to common air and water pollutants can disrupt the structure and function of the mucosal system, according to a new study, the body's natural lubricant and first line of defense against infection. The new paper -- a review of the scientific literature, published Tuesday in...
Boulder, COPosted by
CBS Denver

The Best Methods To Filter Indoor Air, According To A Pollution Expert At CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With much of the state still under an Air Quality Alert largely due to smoke from western wildfires, doctors suggest staying inside and filtering your indoor air. An expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how it can be done effectively and affordably. (credit: CBS) “You may not be able to tell the difference today or tomorrow in your quality of life, but it could make a big difference over the course of your lifetime if you protect yourself from air pollution,” said Dr. Marina Vance, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and...
HealthHarvard Health

Air pollution: How to reduce harm to your health

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Get regular exercise. Don’t smoke. Control high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. These are age-old words of wisdom for a healthful life. But when was the last time your doctors told you to avoid exposure to pollution? Accumulating evidence about the impact of pollution on our health suggests that this should be another recommendation — though it wouldn’t be easy to follow.

