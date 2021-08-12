Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance H1 operating profit leaps 60% as COVID impact wanes

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Hit from COVID-related claims falls to $73 mln from $686 mln

* Operating and net profit beat market expectations

* Group on track to hit 2022 targets (Adds details)

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group’s first-half business operating profit jumped 60% to $2.71 billion as strong underlying earnings and a reduced impact from COVID-19 more than compensated for higher losses from extreme weather events, it said on Thursday.

The market had expected first-half business operating profit of $2.52 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Chief Executive Mario Greco had told Reuters in June that Europe’s fifth-largest insurer expected a “strong rebound” in profits in 2021.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 86% to $2.19 billion thanks to the operating profit boost and higher levels of realised capital gains.

Its Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 206% showed strong capitalisation, it said, adding it remained on track to achieve 2022 targets.

“We achieved outstanding results in the first six months of 2021 with profits back to the levels of 2019, when we reported our best first half in a decade. This is a remarkable achievement considering the elevated natural catastrophe losses in the period and the ongoing public health crisis,” Greco said in a statement.

It took a $73 million hit to operating profit from COVID-19, down from $686 million in the first half of 2020.

Higher mortality-related claims in life insurance offset a net favourable impact in property and casualty, where reduced claims frequency associated with COVID-19 restrictions more than compensated for COVID-19 related claims, it said.

Property and casualty premiums grew 12% on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth in both commercial insurance and retail business, it said.

It saw “significant rate increases” in commercial business across all regions, “with these trends expected to continue through the second half of the year”. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Kirsti Knolle, John Revill and Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Premiums#H1#Covid#Zurich#Zurich Insurance Group#Sst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTire Business

Bridgestone revises 2021 outlook upward as COVID impact softens

TOKYO — Bridgestone Corp. has revised upward its fiscal 2021 sales and operating profit forecast due to strong first-half results and the softening of the COVID-19 impact on global businesses. Based on 24.2% growth in sales and a five-fold increase in operating profit for the six months ended June 30,...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sievi Capital Plc's Half-Year Report 1 January"“30 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stock exchange release 17 August 2021 at 8:00 am EEST. Sievi Capital Plc's Half-Year Report 1 January"“30 June 2021. Record-breaking result for the first half of the year, Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group show strong development. This...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Santos reports 50% jump in H1 underlying profit

The company said it is expecting to sign the Oil Search merger deal next month. Australian oil and gas explorer Santos on August 17 reported a 50% year/year jump in underlying profit in the six months to June 30 (H1) owing to higher oil prices. The underlying profit, which excludes...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Fortum's Q2 profit drops in line with forecasts

HELSINKI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum on Tuesday posted a drop in second quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations, hit by weakened profitability at German subsidiary Uniper. The utility said its April-June comparable operating profit fell to 35 million euros ($41 million) from 203 million...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

China Telecom sees profits surge in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China Telecom Co., Ltd. (China Telecom), one of China's three largest telecom operators, reported a profit surge in the first half of the year. Profits attributable to equity holders of the company jumped 27.2 percent year on year to 17.7 billion yuan (about 2.73 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Financial Reportsmilwaukeesun.com

China Tower reports profit, revenue growth in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China Tower Corporation Limited (China Tower), the world's largest provider of telecommunication tower infrastructure services, logged profit and revenue growth in the first half of the year. The operating revenue of China Tower topped 42.67 billion yuan (about 6.58 billion U.S. dollars) in the first...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Zurich Insurance CEO Backs Carbon Tax and Public-Private Cyber Partnership

Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Mario Greco wants governments to levy a carbon tax and remove the incentive for socially irresponsible companies to maximize profits by polluting the environment, he told Reuters. Europe’s fifth-largest insurer has already taken steps to clean up its own house and canceled coverage for around 100...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

NN Group announces dividend as H1 profit jumps

AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - NN Group, the largest insurer in the Netherlands, said on Thursday it would pay an interim dividend, as improving results at almost all its segments pushed operating profit up 21% in the first half of the year to 1.12 billion euros ($1.31 billion). Net profit...
Retailinvesting.com

NN Group's profit jumps as COVID feeds appetite for insurance

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - NN Group, the largest insurer in the Netherlands, on Thursday reported a 21% jump in operating profit for the first half of 2021, pushing up its shares almost 4% as the coronavirus crisis lifts insurance sales across the globe. NN said operating profit climbed to 1.12 billion...
GamblingShareCast

Entain H1 profit jumps on online gambling demand

Entain set a date for the likely restart of dividends as the sports betting company reported a sharp rise in first-half profit driven by online gambling. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 12% to £401m in the six months to the end of June as revenue increased 12% to £1.77bn. Profit after tax rose to £90.9m from £22.4m.
Marketsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich financials – Insurer claims ‘historic’ performance but Farmers slips

Rebounds don’t come much better than this. After reporting $1.7 billion in business operating profit during the first half of 2020, P&C operating profit of just $751 million and a P&C combined operating ratio of 99.8%, Zurich Insurance Group has reported a significant surge in this year’s H1 results – with business operating profit up 60% to $2.7 billion, P&C operating profit leaping 108% to $1.5 billion and its P&C combined operating ratio cut to 93.9%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Zurich Insurance boss wants carbon tax to punish polluters

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Mario Greco wants governments to levy a carbon tax and remove the incentive for socially irresponsible companies to maximise profits by polluting the environment, he told Reuters. Europe’s fifth-largest insurer has already taken steps to clean up its own house and...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Mears swings to profit in H1, lifts annual guidance

Mears said on Thursday that it swung to a profit in the first half, helped by the easing of lockdown restrictions in the second quarter, as it upgraded full-year guidance. In the six months to 30 June, the provider of services to the housing sector swung to an adjusted pre-tax profit of £11.1m from a loss of £8.1m in the same period a year ago, on revenue of £443.7m, up 11.8%. On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £5.7m from a loss of £13.8m.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Lockdowns help drive up UK car insurer Admiral profits

(Adds details, CEO comment, share move) Aug 11 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a special dividend on Wednesday after months of government lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic drove down claims. The company’s pretax profit from continuing operations rose to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Insurer Phoenix eyes up new policies after H1 profit miss

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Phoenix (PHNX.L) is looking to grow its business of new policies following a takeover of the Standard Life brand earlier this year but is in no hurry for acquisitions, its boss said on Wednesday after the life insurer missed first-half profit forecasts. Phoenix specialises in...
EconomyShareCast

InterContinental Hotels swings to H1 profit as trading recovers

In the six months to 30 June, the Holiday Inn owner swung to an operating profit of $138m from a loss of $233m in the same period a year ago, with a "significant" improvement in demand over the course of the half, resulting in revenue per available room rising 20% versus 2020. However, compared to 2019, revenue was down 43%.
Businessfa-mag.com

Covid Update: Delta Variant Market Impact

The highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 now makes up an overwhelming majority of the new cases in the U.S., bringing with it a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Widespread vaccine distribution and distancing measures have helped limit the variant’s impact, but we could still see some drag on economic growth as some restrictions are reintroduced and consumers potentially become more cautious. While we may see an increase in market volatility due to the Delta variant, we believe the S&P 500 is still likely to see more gains through the end of the year.
Financial ReportsSpringfield Business Journal

Aramco posts nearly 300% leap in Q2 profits

Saudi state oil giant Aramco posted a 288% increase in second-quarter profits. Net income of $25.5 billion also beat analysts' expectations of $24.7 billion. "Our second-quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand, and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said.
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Monte dei Paschi cuts capital shortfall after H1 profit

MILAN (Reuters) – Monte dei Paschi (MPS) on Thursday swung to a first-half net profit and said it faced a smaller-than-expected capital shortfall, as Italy’s Treasury presses on with talks to sell the Tuscan bank to UniCredit. MPS said it still planned to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.96 billion) in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy