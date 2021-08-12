Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans coach talks scrimmage plan for starters, JV athletes

By Chris Moore
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrimmages often help players get in shape and give coaches a chance to get a final look at some key position battles. The senior-heavy Memorial Titans are treating their Friday scrimmage against West Brook much like National Football League teams treat the preseason. “It’s good to play against somebody else...

panews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Memorial Stadium#National Football League#American Football#Port Arthur Newsmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Getting Crushed After Justin Fields’ Game Today

One preseason game won’t define Justin Fields‘ NFL career, but the No. 11 overall pick did look fantastic this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears pulled off a trade during the first round of this year’s draft just so they can get select Fields. Countless fans were wondering why Fields even slipped out of the top 10, especially considering how many quarterback-needy teams are in the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Clinton, SCmyclintonnews.com

Scrimmage

The Presbyterian College football team closes out its first full week of fall camp on Saturday with a scrimmage inside Bailey Memorial Stadium. The scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 12:30 p.m. The Blue Hose began practicing on Friday, August 6th and Saturday's scrimmage...
NFLchatsports.com

Washington football: Top 3 former Huskies in Madden NFL 22

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) celebrates a missed field goal by the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Every year we get ourselves overhyped by the release of the Madden NFL...
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb coaches, players talk football at media day

Nine DeKalb County football programs were represented at DeKalb and Jackson County Football Media Day on Friday morning. County coaches and players were on hand to discuss the upcoming season at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville. Here’s a look at what DeKalb coaches and players discussed during their...
Southington, CTConnecticut Post

CSWA names athletes and coaches of the year for 2020-21

The Connecticut Sports Writers' Alliance have announced the CSWA male and female athletes of the year as well as the high school coaches of the year for male and female sports. They will all be honored at the 79th Gold Key Dinner, originally scheduled for spring 2020, which will now...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans fans may see Racey McMath pass starter on depth chart

Racey Mcmath, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Perhaps we should have known that a former LSU Tigers skill player wasn’t coming to Tennessee Titans camp to simply hang out and see what happens. The SEC produces some of the best NFL talents on a yearly basis, and Racey McMath, a guy who’s been a teammate of both Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase during his time with the Bayou Bengals, has shown during the early stages of Titans camp that he isn’t here to simply accept a spot on the practice squad.
Beauty & FashionMcAlester News

CRANOR: Athletic Support: Coach pushing vaccine on players

Dear Athletic Support: My son’s senior football season is right around the corner. He’s so excited, but also a little scared. He’s scared because of the new surge in COVID cases happening in our state. I must say, I’m a little worried too. I’m worried because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked for this year. He plays offensive line and has always been a backup until now. As much as I want this season to happen in a regular fashion, I’m also a little concerned about the way his coach has been talking about all of it lately. This coach has taken it upon himself to urge the boys to go get their vaccine, stating that this is the best chance the team has at having a “regular” season. I’m not saying I’m for or against the vaccine, I’m just saying I don’t think it’s this coach’s place to be talking about something like that. This is a choice each family should make. As much as I want my son to enjoy his senior season, I’m not willing to sit back and let this coach try and tell us what to do. What do you think? Should coaches be pushing the vaccine?
Tennessee StateWATE

VIDEO: Tennessee football coaches talk upcoming season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel along with defensive coordinator Tim Banks, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, four quarterbacks, spoke Tuesday afternoon about the upcoming season as a part of Tennessee Football Media Day. The Vols will begin fall camp on Wednesday, August 4 to get prepared for...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun athletes, coach earn USA Lacrosse awards

Seven student athletes and a coach from Loudoun County Public Schools have earned recognition from USA Lacrosse following the 2021 varsity season. Carter Ash (Riverside), Ryan Karlan (Dominion) and John Schroter (Riverside) each earned All-American honors, awarded to student athletes who exhibit superior skills and techniques, while possessing exceptional game sense and knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy