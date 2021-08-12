Dean Avenue construction in Champlin progressing
The road construction at Dean Avenue in Champlin is progressing, with another section of the street set to begin utility work soon. City engineer Shibani Bisson said at the July 26 Champlin City Council meeting that the section from Cartway Road to Independence Avenue is moving along with utility, street, and curb work, and the portion between Independence and Lowell Road will begin with utility work the week of Aug. 2.www.hometownsource.com
