STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children
CASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County to represent the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas, Inc. is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.panews.com
