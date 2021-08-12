Cancel
Jefferson County, TX

STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County to represent the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas, Inc. is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

