Over the last year and a half, many of our practices and traditions were forced to change almost overnight. This fall, there is a strong urge to return to the ‘normalcy’ we used to have, but it is important to recognize that some changes had good outcomes. We developed more intentional pedagogies, thoughtfully adopted new technologies, and most importantly, listened closely to the voices of our students. This often resulted in classrooms that were more inclusive and equitable for students.